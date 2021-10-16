UPDATE:
City of Belton water customers in the immediate and surrounding areas of the Interstate 35 service road near Head Street and 2nd Avenue may experience loss of water, as crews work to fix a broken water main near this location, the city of Belton announced.
Low water pressure was experienced north of Sixth Avenue.
The city of Belton Public Works Department issued a precautionary boil water notice. Customers placed under the notice include those living on North Birdwell, East Second Avenue, North Heat Street, Cori Drive and Neil Street.
EARLIER:
A water outage was reported in parts of Belton around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
A Belton Police dispatcher said they had received several calls that were to be forwarded to the water department but had no additional details at this time.