BELTON - A bond was set at $175,000 for Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Belton in his intoxication manslaughter case. Smith was allegedly involved in a crash that killed James Sexton, 42, also of Belton.
Other charges under review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office, which were charged by the Texas Department of Public Safety, were intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid resulting in severe bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid causing death.
The crash on July 9 involved two vehicles on Sparta Road - about one mile east of Belton. Smith was going south in a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup, and Sexton drove a 2008 Mercury Sean. Smith tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit Sexton's vehicle. He then ran from the scene but was later caught, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield pronounced Sexton dead at the scene.
Also listed with incapacitating injuries was a 20-year-old woman, who was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Washko said.