Due to the weather conditions, phones and computers at the Temple Daily Telegram were down Thursday morning.
We appreciate your patience in dealing with the issue.
Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this morning. High 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 9:07 am
