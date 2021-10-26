BELTON — A Bell County judge set a trial date Tuesday for a Killeen man charged with capital murder in the 2019 slayings of two Temple residents.
Cedric Marks, 47, will face a jury trial set to start on April 4, 2022, state District Judge Steve Duskie ruled during a pretrial hearing in the 426th District Court.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against Marks, charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32.
Marks remains in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds more than $2 million. He also faces other charges, including burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
During the pretrial hearing in the 426th District Court, Marks sat alone at the defense table as he represented himself as his own attorney.
He protested to Duskie how he was given evidence to examine to prepare for his trial.
“It’s been two times a week for two hours,” he told the court. “They have ignored multiple written and verbal requests from me to see evidence that I know they have.”
Duskie interrupted Marks, citing that issues at the trial must be submitted ahead of time with evidence to be considered, according to the court’s rules of procedure.
“Discovery is ongoing as I understand,” the judge said. “You can file an appropriate motion with the court for me to take it up with any type of documentation to support your request. Don’t expect to show up to court and be able to raise any issue you want to discuss. There’s a process. We went through it a couple of months ago.”
When setting a date for the trial, Marks requested the closest available date.
“I’ve been sitting in solitary confinement for 1,048 days now just accused of a crime, waiting on my constitutional right of a speedy trial.” Marks told Duskie.
District Attorney Henry Garza and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, prosecutors on the case, discussed preparations needed before Duskie set the date for April 4.
“I’ll take what I can get,” Marks said.
Marks, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, maintains his innocence while Maya Maxwell — a codefendant in the case and Mark’s girlfriend at the time of the crimes — told Temple Police investigators that the pair hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to elude authorities after his disappearance with Scott.
The victims were taken to a Killeen residence, where Marks allegedly killed them, according to arrest affidavits in the case.
Maxwell also said she and Marks reportedly took the bodies of Scott and Swearingin to Clearview, Okla., and buried them in a shallow grave.
Arrest affidavits said the bodies were found when Maxwell directed authorities to find them.
Marks, who was Scott’s ex-boyfriend, told investigators he was not present during the slayings, and Maxwell was the alleged conspirator with another unknown person
An autopsy report for Scott listed the cause of death as homicidal violence because she had multiple traumatic injuries. Swearingin was strangled, a report said. He had contusions, cuts, and abrasions on his body.
Garza intends to ask for the death penalty if Marks is found guilty.
Maxwell trial delayed
Maxwell, 29, is also charged with capital murder of multiple people as well as a tampering with evidence charge. She had a jury trial set for Nov. 15, but a new date will be determined at a pretrial hearing Feb. 25, according to court records.
She remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 in bonds.