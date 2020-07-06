The remains found June 30 near the Leon River are those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood officials confirmed Monday.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, confirmed the information in an news conference at Fort Hood Monday evening.
Using DNA samples, the remains were identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, according to a Monday evening news release from Fort Hood's criminal investigations division.
3rd Cav. Regiment commander Col. Ralph Overland also spoke at the news conference and said he wanted to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen. She embodied all of the qualities Americans expect in their soldiers, he said.
Vanessa Guillen was a dedicated Fort Hood soldier. She always went above and beyond to accomplish the mission, he said.
"Our duty now is to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen," Overland said.
Remains found last week buried near the Leon River in Bell County belong to Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. Guillén went missing April 22.
Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillén because of the state of her remains and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, Khawam said. Guillén's family received the information in the company of their priest, she said.
Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillén's disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. Early Wednesday morning, Robinson took his own life when Killeen police attempted to make contact with him in Killeen.
Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from a community near near Fort Hood, was arrested and charged with one count for allegedly helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider, according to a criminal complaint. Aguilar, 22, appeared remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in federal court in Waco today in connection to the case.
Aguilar was charged last week with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.