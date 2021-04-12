BELTON – Police arrested a 36-year-old man on a retaliation charge in connection to a threat he allegedly made to shoot officers.
Joey Paul Perez is charged with retaliation, a third-degree felony, and harassment and interference with public duties, both Class B misdemeanors. He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of bonds that totaled more than $108,000, jail records showed.
City spokesman Paul Romer said Perez made the threat Friday as he was transported to the jail on a misdemeanor charge related to a Wednesday incident in which Perez and another man, Paul Estrada IV of Temple, recorded themselves interfering with a traffic stop.
Estrada is also charged with interference with public duties and harassment.
The harassment charge against Perez and Estrada stems from a Friday incident at the U.S. post office in Belton where the men livesteamed a video that showed them harassing patrons.
The pair followed patrons as they left the post office and went to the Belton Police Department to file complaints.
“Perez and Estrada followed them there and continued the harassment and intimidation,” Romer said in a news release.
Romer said Perez and Estrada refer to themselves as “First Amendment auditors.”
For several weeks, he said, both have been active recording and commentating on area police activity and posting it online.
Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis on Wednesday sent certified letters to both men acknowledging their right to record police activity, but requested that they do so in a safe manner that allows officers to perform their duties unimpeded, as Texas law specifies, the release said.