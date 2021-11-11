BELTON — The early morning winds blew some papers out of the speakers’ hands, but did not deter them from honoring veterans with a sign dedication and additions to the Patriot Way Brick Walk on Thursday.
Randy Pittenger, president and CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, emceed the event.
“We are excited to be here and celebrate with our community in honoring our veterans,” he said. “We are also here to draw attention to a project that this community launched into several years ago — the Patriot Way.”
The first unit of the Patriot Brick Way was laid during a Feb. 12, 2009, ceremony honoring soldiers who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2010 during a Veterans Day ceremony, Pittenger said they recognized the completion of phase one and 400 bricks were added.
“Bricks are added regularly as veterans are honored by friends and family,” he said. “Part of the plan has been to add bricks every year.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, began the ceremony with an invocation.
“We pray for the protection of this nation,” he said. “May we do all that we can to maintain the rights and individual freedoms that (Jesus has) granted. We thank all the men and women and their families who sacrificially serve this country and give their lives to protect our freedom.”
Chamber member and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Minosky led the presentation of the colors by the Belton High School JROTC color guard, followed by the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn spoke to the crowd about witnessing the treatment his dad, a Vietnam War veteran, endured when he came back home.
“Someone approached him (my dad) was in uniform, and he said some things to him that weren’t very nice,” he said. “He didn’t reply. He just kept on walking. I asked my father if it bothered him that person didn’t like him? My father replied, ‘it’s OK, he doesn’t have to like me. What I want more than that is the freedom to choose whether or not they want to like me.’ As an 8-year-old at the time, I didn’t understand what my dad was trying to tell me. But, over time, I came to appreciate it.”
Sabrina Young, service officer for the Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 1820, honored World War II veteran Jose “Papa Joe” Flores of Temple with a posthumous brick. Flores died Oct. 13.
“He was a Temple born and raised, and he did a lot for our community,” Young said. “The family is present today to pay tribute. Our VFW post selected him. He was 102 years old, and he heartbreakingly passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13. He was surrounded by his family. At a young age, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He went on to Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapon Battalion in World War II.”