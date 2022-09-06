David Kulhanek

David Kulhanek, 32, of Fort Hood, was charged with prostitution, then a class B misdemeanor, Bell County court records showed. His charge was dismissed after attending counseling, prior to the charge upgraded to a felony in 2021.

A Fort Hood man arrested in a 2019 prostitution sting where nine women were rescued had his charge dismissed after completing a counseling class.

