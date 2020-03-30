BELTON — A former Temple Police officer charged with manslaughter in the Dec. 2, 2019, fatal shooting death of Michael Dean is no longer in the Bell County Jail.
Carmen DeCruz, a Killeen resident, was released Friday after state District Judge Paul LePak reduced the bond for the second-degree felony from $500,000 to $80,000, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox confirmed Monday.
A bond reduction hearing was Friday in Bell County’s 264th District Court.
“Last week Judge LePak held a hearing on a motion to reduce bond,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday. “At the conclusion of the hearing, the Court reduced to the bond amount to $80,000.”
LePak’s docket paperwork said “prior conditions continue.” Some of the prior conditions included continued reporting to Pretrial Service; no change of residence, employment or phone number without permission; no use or possession of illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons or ammunition; random observed urinalysis tests for drugs and alcohol; no contact with victim, victim’s family or any codefendants or witnesses; maintain a curfew at his Killeen home from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.; abide by a phone curfew; and commit no new offenses.
A writ of habeas corpus said DeCruz was “illegally confined and restrained of liberty by the Sheriff of Bell County, Texas in the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas.” The writ, submitted by Robert M. McCabe, DeCruz’s Georgetown attorney, said the bail amount was excessive.
Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell is prosecuting the case.
Dean’s mother, Christine Dean, said she was aware DeCruz was released Friday, she said.
“I’m not happy with it,” the mother said. “It is frustrating. But it is what it is. A higher power will prevail in the end.”
Defense attorney, judge respond
McCabe spoke Monday with the Telegram about the bond reduction.
“His (DeCruz’s) bail should have been set from $20,000 to $100,000,” McCabe said. “But some judge chose to set it at an outrageous amount. And the prosecution didn’t agree to reduce it.”
McCabe won’t enter into any plea bargains with the state since the state wouldn’t work with them, he said.
“We’re offended that he’s been charged,” McCabe said.
Lee Merritt, the Dean family’s attorney, wasn’t aware Monday the bond had been lowered until he received a Telegram call, he said. His only comment was that he would have to talk to the family.
LePak said Monday that he couldn’t discuss the reasons for his judicial decision because of legal ethics rules.
The shooting incident
Dean, a Temple resident, was unarmed when DeCruz reportedly fired his weapon and killed Dean with one gunshot to the head during a traffic stop.
DeCruz, who was placed on paid investigative leave after the shooting, resigned his position in mid-February instead of going through the proposed indefinite suspension process initiated by Temple Interim Chief Jim Tobin. DeCruz was charged after the Texas Rangers completed their investigation of the incident.
Due to DeCruz’s resignation, the internal investigation and administrative hearing process concluded without a final disposition of discipline.
An arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram said a review of DeCruz’s in-car and body camera video showed the former officer had his weapon drawn when he walked to the front of his patrol car and Dean’s vehicle after a traffic stop. He reportedly went to the passenger side of Dean’s vehicle, told him to turn the car off and give him the keys. DeCruz then reached into Dean’s vehicle with his left hand to try to get control of the keys. His gun was in his right hand. DeCruz’s gun was pointed at Dean and his finger was on the trigger, the affidavit said.
When DeCruz pulled on the keys with his left hand, his right hand pulled back. The gun fired, striking Dean in the head, according to the affidavit.