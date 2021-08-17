Residents of City Council District 2 are invited to an open forum that will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The public event, hosted by the city of Temple and Citizens for Progress, will be at New Day Fellowship, 510 E. Ave. J.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers will discuss the 2021-2022 city of Temple business plan. Director of Housing and Community Development Nancy Glover will provide information about housing partners, services and programs.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available on site.
Residents who wish to attend virtually can do so at templetx.gov/forum.
The event is a partnership between Citizens for Progress and Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales.