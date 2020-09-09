A Jarrell man was arrested Tuesday and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.
Dale Paul Welch, 39, allegedly drove a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on June 7 in which Ranie Lynn O’Neal, 39, of Del Rio, was a passenger. O’Neal died after the vehicle came to a curve, left the road and rolled. The Silverado landed on the passenger side, partially ejecting her. She was trapped under the Silverado, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report originally provided by Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokesman.
The rollover happened at about 7:35 p.m. and was 1.7 miles east of Little River-Academy on Reed’s Lake Loop. O’Neal was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who ordered an autopsy.
Welch seemed to be impaired and may have been intoxicated, Washko said.
A trooper talked to Welch and reportedly smelled alcohol on him, an arrest affidavit said. Welch claimed he swerved the vehicle while trying to avoid a donkey that walked into the road. Witnesses said they saw the overturned vehicle and stopped to help.
They reportedly saw Welch get into one of their vehicles without permission, and tried to hit the crashed vehicle — presumably to get the vehicle off O’Neal. He was reckless and almost hit other people, the witnesses said.
Neighbors from the area told troopers there were no donkeys in the area, the affidavit said.
Welch was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be treated for minor injuries.
He was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.