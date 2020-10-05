BELTON — A 26-year-old Belton man is charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Michael Scott Quinteros, arrested June 5, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with bonds that totaled $152,500.
The victim told Belton Police officers on April 6 that she was sexually assaulted by between the ages of 6 and 8. She said the sexual assault happened sometime around May 1, 2012, at a relative’s home in Little River-Academy.
Quinteros has a variety of misdemeanor charges, all out of the Belton Police Department.
Quinteros was convicted in 2019 of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and driving with an invalid/suspended license with previous convictions — both misdemeanors.
He was sentenced to 60 days in the Bell County Jail for each conviction, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.