Temple’s economy is not showing any signs of slowing down as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.
In fact, it appears the economic engine here is stronger than ever, according to the city’s latest economic indicators report.
Compared to December 2019, last month’s new housing starts were up 113.56 percent and sales tax revenue was up 13.32 percent from December 2019, according to the report.
“I think it shows that Temple has weathered this COVID economic crisis extremely well. Our sales tax revenue is up, housing starts are up — just across the board it’s a pretty strong report,” Temple City Council member Wendell Williams said. “There are segments, like the hotel-motel tax and things that are terribly impacted by COVID and the shutdown that are not where we want them to be, but I think that’s temporary.
“Again I say as I’ve said so many times before: Thank goodness we’re in Texas and thank goodness we’re in Central Texas because the economy is good,” he said.
‘The secret is out’
Temple saw construction begin on 126 homes in December, according to the economic indicators report. That number was 59 in December 2019.
“I think that December may have been somewhat of an anomaly due to the fact that it was one month of explosive growth,” Brian Chandler, Temple Planning and Development director, said. “However, the growth over the last three years I would attribute to a confluence of different factors, such as steady growth in our already diversified local economy, the completion of the (Interstate 35) construction project, improved marketing, consistency in local leadership, downtown revitalization and a renewed commitment to balanced growth in South and East Temple.”
Since October — the start of Temple’s fiscal year, the time period the report uses — the city has issued 318 permits for new home construction. That is a 38.26 percent increase from the same period last year, which saw 230 single-family home permits issued.
“While the December housing starts represent an overall outlier in data compared to last year — nearly a 114 percent increase — when you look at the annual totals over the last three years, you will see a consistent trend of significant growth,” Chandler said.
City data shows there was a 22 percent increase from 2019 to 2020; from 2018 to 2019, the city saw a 20 percent increase; and, from 2017 to 2018, there was a 21 percent increase.
Chandler pointed out that from 2017 to 2020 Temple saw housing starts increase from 660 to 1,177 — a 78.3 percent increase over that three-year period.
“I believe that this tells us that even during the pandemic, our housing supply is growing to meet the demand,” Chandler said. “People are continuing to choose Temple to establish their home.”
That was a point Williams, Council member Jessica Walker and Mayor Tim Davis made, too.
“The city of Temple has made it a point to make Temple a place that’s affordable to live — a place that people want to call home, that they want to work in the same place where they work,” Davis said. “Temple is quickly becoming a place of choice. It’s an affordable place to live. It has nice amenities. People are pleasant. It’s just a good place to be.”
Walker suggested that residents from one particular nearby area are being drawn here.
“The secret is out: People know that Temple has a low tax rate, low cost of living and a business-friendly environment,” she said. “I think the folks in Austin have found out our secret and are making their way up I-35.”
‘Keep an eye on’
Still, Williams said there are things that officials must watch. The prices of homes have increased, he said. The report showed the average home sale price from November 2019 to last November in the Temple-Belton area increased to $220,290 from $195,788 — a 12.5 percent increase.
“The cost of land, the cost of development, the cost of construction have all risen. That’s something we have to keep an eye on. It’s market driven,” Williams said. “Those are the things that make for a strong economy, and the housing market is extremely strong.”
Housing supply was another item Williams said to watch. The area has less than a month’s worth of houses, according to the report. This time last year the area had nearly a three-month supply. That is a 74 percent decrease.
“Normally, if you have a three to five months supply you’re in a pretty warm market, and that’s pretty good,” Williams said. “It’s less than one month in this report. Houses are not staying on the market for any particular length of time before they are selling. There is strong demand. Part of that is driven by low interest rates, but part of it by new people moving into our community.”
The mayor has heard from Realtors who have seen numerous offers for a single home on the market — and many times they are significantly over the asking price. That almost has become the norm for Realtors, Davis said.
“That’s a great indicator of where Central Texas is going,” the mayor said. “I, as the mayor, believe that Temple is quickly becoming a place of choice.”
‘A very strong local economy’
On the sales tax front, Temple brought in $1,999,057 in revenue last month — a 13.32 percent increase from the $1,764,034 figure that was reported in December 2019.
So far, sales tax revenue is up 10.17 percent from this point last year, according to the report. The city has seen $6,399,009 in sales tax revenue while by this time last year it brought in $5,808,364.
“It tells us that, despite a pandemic, our sales tax continues to grow,” Finance Director Traci Barnard said. “I think that’s indicative of a very strong local economy that’s driven by the residential and commercial development in Temple.”
Williams said two things are likely fueling the sales tax revenue increase: Temple’s increased population is driving more sales, and sales tax revenue is now being collected from online shopping.
The Council member is optimistic for the state of Temple’s economy in the coming months.
“I think once the vaccine takes hold, we get through this surge of corona infections from Christmas and get some stability and more vaccines, I think the picture could be very, very rosy for Texas, Central Texas, and certainly for Temple,” Williams said.