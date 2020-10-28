SALADO — A Salado woman was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision in front of Salado High School.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers went to a report of the accident at about 9:50 a.m. on FM 2484.
A 2016 Lexus NX2 SUV driven by Andrea Matthews, 55, of Salado was eastbound on FM 2484, according to a news release from DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. A 2017 Ford F-550 utility truck, driven by a 36-year-old man from Granger, was westbound on FM 2484 approaching the Lexus, Washko said.
It’s not known why, but the Lexus drifted into the path of the utility truck, Washko said. The driver of the Ford tried to brake and take evasive action to avoid a collision, but the Lexus collided head on with the utility truck, he said.
Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:36 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
The utility truck was driven by Bartlett Electric Cooperative employees.
The driver of the Coop truck, along with his male passenger, had injuries that were not incapacitating, Washko said.
The two Cooperative employees had some bruising, according to Coop CEO Bryan Lightfoot. Counseling opportunities will be provided for the two men.
The truck they drove had substantial damage, Lightfoot said.
The crash investigation is still ongoing.