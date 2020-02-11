The wife of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks pleaded guilty to hiding him from law enforcement agencies.
Ginell McDonough was scheduled Tuesday for a jury trial in the Michigan 14th Circuit Court, but she pleaded guilty on Jan. 31.
The charge against McDonough was not reduced or amended, the court indicated.
McDonough will be sentenced for the felony conviction Nov. 13.
In Michigan, harboring someone wanted for a felony is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, according to the Michigan Penal Code.
McDonough was originally held in the Muskegon County Jail, but a bail reduction from $75,000 to $10,000 cash or surety bond was previously granted by a Michigan judge.
Marks, a suspect in the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of his former girlfriend, 28-year-old Jenna Scott, and her friend, 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, was found in McDonough’s home and later placed in a transport van owned by Texas Prisoner Transportation Services. Marks escaped during transit and was recaptured nine hours later.
Also found in McDonough’s home was Marks’ pregnant girlfriend, Maya Maxwell.
Maxwell told a Temple Police Department detective she helped hide Swearingin’s car in Austin and was in the Killeen house when Scott and Swearingin were killed by Marks. She also admitted she helped transport their bodies to Clearview, Okla., where they were buried in a shallow grave.
In addition to capital murder of multiple persons, Marks, 45, and Maxwell, 27, are both charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation. Marks’ bonds Tuesday totaled $2,016,500. He is also charged with burglary of a habitation intend other felony and several misdemeanor offenses — all in connection with Scott.
Maxwell’s bonds Tuesday totaled $750,000.