Classes are in session for Temple ISD as the East Bell County district opened its 15 campuses for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday.
This fall semester, there is a particular longing for “normalcy” among students, staff and administrators after more than 2½ years of COVID-19 and its seemingly endless variants.
“I would definitely say I am looking forward to normalcy,” Ashley Hawks, an English teacher at Temple High School, told the Telegram. “We want to make class more fun than the last couple of years so I plan to do more hands-on things — where students can actually talk and be in each other’s personal space — to make reading more engaging.”
Laura Betik, a fellow English teacher at Temple High School, is eager to reintroduce some of her pre-pandemic lessons plans and activities.
“One thing I’m excited about that was more consistent in my class pre-COVID was the interaction with the community,” she said. “I would like to take kids to do more community service activities that are related to what we’re doing in the classroom. I previously took kids to read at the elementary schools and to donate books but we haven’t really had a chance to do that the last two years.”
TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott visited all 15 district campuses, greeting students and welcoming them back. Temple Police and security officers were visible at district campuses, he said.
“I join the parents and staff in commending our Temple Police officers and security guards,” Ott said. “They were everywhere and building relationships with students, staff and parents. Chief (Shawn) Reynolds and his police men and women are truly impressive.”
Emily Cloud, a second-year English teacher at Temple High School, emphasized her excitement to get their upperclassmen prepared for their postsecondary education lives.
“In English III and English IV, there’s definitely a focus on college and career readiness so I’m just excited to help motivate students, and to get them inspired and engaged for their futures.”
Many Temple High School students were already thinking about those next steps on Tuesday.
“I’m excited for the school year because I’ll be doing my (certified medical assistant) practicum where I’ll be doing hands-on clinicals here in the ER simulation room that we have,” Mary Catherine Norman, said. “We’ll also be able to do different skills on each other, which I know wasn’t allowed previously. I plan to go to nursing school at (the University of Texas) next fall so the program will definitely develop skills that will help me feel more comfortable and prepared.”
Meanwhile, Naeten Mitchell — a Temple High School senior and member of the varsity football team — is ready to live in the moment.
“I’m really excited, obviously about football, but I’m also really excited to build relationships,” he said. “I’m ready for that experience because my whole life I’ve been waiting for senior year. Everybody’s always talking about senior year and how it’s more fun, so I’m ready to just build a social life, have friends and talk to people.”
Norman stressed how that the social aspect of school is more important than some realize as she, Mitchell and the rest of their graduating class were freshman when the coronavirus reached Bell County.
“COVID hit spring break of our freshman year so this is really our first normal start to school,” she said. “It’s crazy.”