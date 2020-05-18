A suspect in the burglary and theft of firearms from Hawkeye Shooting Academy in Temple on April 5 was arrested Friday.
Esteban Allan Aguilar, 18, was taken into custody on a warrant by Terry County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrant was issued April 30 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
On April 5 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., at least three suspects forced entry into Hawkeye Shooting Academy. Once inside, the suspects stole 30 firearms from the display racks. The suspects were described as slim males, approximately 18 years old.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.