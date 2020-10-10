President-Vice President

Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Republicans*

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrats

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, Libertarians

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green

U.S. Senator

John Cornyn, Republican*

MJ Hegar, Democrat

Kerry Douglas McKennon, Libertarian

David B. Collins, Green

U.S. Representative, District 31

John Carter, Republican*

Donna Imam, Democrat

Clark Patterson, Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

Jim Wright, Republican

Chrysta Castañeda, Democrat

Matt Sterett, Libertarian

Katija “Kat” Gruene, Green

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Nathan Hecht, Republican*

Amy Clark Meachum, Democrat

Mark Ash, Liberterian

Supreme Court Justice, Place 6

Jane Bland, Republican*

Kathy Cheng, Democrat

Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Jeff Boyd, Republican*

Staci Williams, Democrat

William Bryan Strange III, Libertarian

Supreme Court Justice, Place 8

Bret Busby, Republican*

Gisela D. Tirana, Democrat

Tom Oxford, Libertarian

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 3

Bert Richardson, Republican*

Elizabeth Davis Frizell, Democrat

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary, Republican*

Tina Clinton, Democrat

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 9

David Newell, Republican*

Brandon Birmingham, Democrat

State Board of Education member, District 10

Tom Maynard, Republican*

Marsha Burnett-Webster, Democrat

Trip Seibold, Liberterian

State Senator, District 24

Dawn Buckingham, Republican*

Clayton Tucker, Democrat

State Representative, District 54

Brad Buckley, Republican*

KeKe Williams, Democrat

Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice

Jeff Rose, Republican*

Darlene Byrne, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1

Michael Keefe, Republican

Gregory Johnson, Democrat

Precinct 4 Constable

Michael Copeland, Republican

Martha Dominguez, Democrat

Belton City Council, two at-large seats

Daniel Bucher

Guy O’Banion*

Cindy Black

Belton Propositions

For or against

A: Three-year terms for City Council members

B: Appointment of mayor by City Council

C: Filling vacancies on City Council

D: Authorizing City Council to change the general city election day

E: Authorizing City Council to change polling locations

Temple Health & Bioscience District board, four at-large seats

Jason Locklin

Tyler Johnson

Damir Nizamutdinov

Robert Cortes Jr.*

Michael T. Norman*

Brian Reinhardt*

Academy school board, two at-large seats

Calvin Eshbaugh*

Alex Bass

Glenda Butler

Terry Butler

Keith White

Shana Jeter*

Steve Wood

Emergency Services District No. 1

The creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 and the adoption of a 10-cent tax rate.

For or against

Little River-Academy City Council, three at-large seats

Jack Bennet

Adam Runk

Kristina Degollado*

Paul Williams*

Russ Nelson

Claude Hess*

Bartlett City Council, three at-large seats

Ray Uson*

Jesse Luna

Stephanie T. Romero

Vickie S. Cooper*

Savoy Joseph Burnett

Kathy Jones*

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Local Option

The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.

For or against

Holland Proposition A

Creating the Holland Municipal Development District and imposing a ¼ of 1 percent sales tax.

For or against

Salado board of aldermen, two at-large seats

Jason Howard

Donald Krause

Paul Cox

Salado school board, three at-large seats

Savannah Hennig

Troy Byrd

Troy Smith*

Kim Bird*

Rogers ISD Propositions

For or against

A: Issuance of a $4.8 million bond

B: Issuance of a $100,000 bond for a softball locker room

Rogers City Council, three at-large seats

Ernest Stroud

Doyle Ray Harris

Harvey Kelley*

Jeff Watson

David A. Lee

Della R. Lashbrook

* Incumbent