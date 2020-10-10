President-Vice President
Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Republicans*
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrats
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, Libertarians
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, Green
U.S. Senator
John Cornyn, Republican*
MJ Hegar, Democrat
Kerry Douglas McKennon, Libertarian
David B. Collins, Green
U.S. Representative, District 31
John Carter, Republican*
Donna Imam, Democrat
Clark Patterson, Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
Jim Wright, Republican
Chrysta Castañeda, Democrat
Matt Sterett, Libertarian
Katija “Kat” Gruene, Green
Supreme Court Chief Justice
Nathan Hecht, Republican*
Amy Clark Meachum, Democrat
Mark Ash, Liberterian
Supreme Court Justice, Place 6
Jane Bland, Republican*
Kathy Cheng, Democrat
Supreme Court Justice, Place 7
Jeff Boyd, Republican*
Staci Williams, Democrat
William Bryan Strange III, Libertarian
Supreme Court Justice, Place 8
Bret Busby, Republican*
Gisela D. Tirana, Democrat
Tom Oxford, Libertarian
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 3
Bert Richardson, Republican*
Elizabeth Davis Frizell, Democrat
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary, Republican*
Tina Clinton, Democrat
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 9
David Newell, Republican*
Brandon Birmingham, Democrat
State Board of Education member, District 10
Tom Maynard, Republican*
Marsha Burnett-Webster, Democrat
Trip Seibold, Liberterian
State Senator, District 24
Dawn Buckingham, Republican*
Clayton Tucker, Democrat
State Representative, District 54
Brad Buckley, Republican*
KeKe Williams, Democrat
Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice
Jeff Rose, Republican*
Darlene Byrne, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1
Michael Keefe, Republican
Gregory Johnson, Democrat
Precinct 4 Constable
Michael Copeland, Republican
Martha Dominguez, Democrat
Belton City Council, two at-large seats
Daniel Bucher
Guy O’Banion*
Cindy Black
Belton Propositions
For or against
A: Three-year terms for City Council members
B: Appointment of mayor by City Council
C: Filling vacancies on City Council
D: Authorizing City Council to change the general city election day
E: Authorizing City Council to change polling locations
Temple Health & Bioscience District board, four at-large seats
Jason Locklin
Tyler Johnson
Damir Nizamutdinov
Robert Cortes Jr.*
Michael T. Norman*
Brian Reinhardt*
Academy school board, two at-large seats
Calvin Eshbaugh*
Alex Bass
Glenda Butler
Terry Butler
Keith White
Shana Jeter*
Steve Wood
Emergency Services District No. 1
The creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 and the adoption of a 10-cent tax rate.
For or against
Little River-Academy City Council, three at-large seats
Jack Bennet
Adam Runk
Kristina Degollado*
Paul Williams*
Russ Nelson
Claude Hess*
Bartlett City Council, three at-large seats
Ray Uson*
Jesse Luna
Stephanie T. Romero
Vickie S. Cooper*
Savoy Joseph Burnett
Kathy Jones*
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Local Option
The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.
For or against
Holland Proposition A
Creating the Holland Municipal Development District and imposing a ¼ of 1 percent sales tax.
For or against
Salado board of aldermen, two at-large seats
Jason Howard
Donald Krause
Paul Cox
Salado school board, three at-large seats
Savannah Hennig
Troy Byrd
Troy Smith*
Kim Bird*
Rogers ISD Propositions
For or against
A: Issuance of a $4.8 million bond
B: Issuance of a $100,000 bond for a softball locker room
Rogers City Council, three at-large seats
Ernest Stroud
Doyle Ray Harris
Harvey Kelley*
Jeff Watson
David A. Lee
Della R. Lashbrook
* Incumbent