It’s a wide open highway — for now.
On Friday morning, all six lanes of Interstate 14 between the top of Nolanville Hill and the merger with Interstate 35 in Belton were open, but lane closures are planned to start on Sunday as work continues.
On Sunday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform nighttime lane closures on I-14 in Belton to safely stripe the mainlanes, frontage roads and ramps along the highway.
The closures will continue nightly, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. Work is to be completed by 6 a.m. the next morning through Friday morning.
Striping operations will continue from west of Simmons Road to Interstate 35, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said.
The work schedule is dependent on weather and field conditions.
“In this case, the Nolanville portion still has punch list items remaining,” Smith told the Telegram. “Also, the Belton portion is not substantially complete yet, although it is expected to be by the end of the month, weather permitting. During that time, lane closures will be minimal.”
Punch list items include clean-up, painting, signage, and other items, Smith said.
That portion on of Interstate 14 was considered “phase three” of the years-long project to expand I-14 from four to six lanes. Phase two of the project went from Harker Heights to the top of Nolanville Hill.
There will be three lanes in each direction (east and west) from the I-35 merger in Belton to the city limits of Copperas Cove — a stretch of about 28 miles that constitutes the current entirety of I-14.
There are state, federal and military plans in the works to lengthen I-14 all the way to the East Coast, connecting military bases to coastal ports but those plans are not yet funded.
I-14 is mainly used by local commuters heading to and from Belton, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Killeen, Fort Cavazos and Copperas Cove.
Construction of phase three of the now-expanded I-14 began in 2020 with a cost of $43.3 million.