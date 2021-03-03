A 19-year-old Temple resident critically wounded in a Temple shooting Tuesday morning succumbed to his injuries, police said Wednesday.
Cobe Hilliard was shot at about 12:56 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and died from his wounds Wednesday, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Hilliard’s relatives have been notified of his death.
Officers were called to the Temple hospital Tuesday morning regarding the shooting. Hilliard told police that someone from another vehicle fired at him near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street.
“This is still an active investigation,” Weems said. “No suspects have been identified.”
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).