Railroad photo cars

The Santa Fe Railway deftly promoted beautiful people leisurely traveling along scenic vistas. To attract more ridership, traveling photo studios would snap (for a fee) passengers boarding trains heading to exotic climes. Thus, the photo became the first of a treasure trove of cross-country trip souvenirs.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

Railroad photo cars are a great mystery, yet evidence of their existence is tucked away in thousands of family scrapbooks, antique stores and online sites.

