Railroad photo cars are a great mystery, yet evidence of their existence is tucked away in thousands of family scrapbooks, antique stores and online sites.
Stories about their creation and their creators are mostly lost except within the pages of vintage newspapers.
The Temple Times in August 1893 excitedly announced arrivals of the specially equipped rolling photo studios to the delight of many living on the edges of the hard-scrabble frontier who welcomed a chance to have their photos taken.
Photo cars were frequently specially equipped Pullman Palace cars. Other photo cars were converted cabooses.
No matter which, they all had small living spaces and top-of-the-line rolling photography studios with onboard restroom, dark room, photo equipment and a glass skylight to allow for maximum natural lighting.
The privately owned rail cars were brightly painted with their names and, often, images of cameras or portraits. The interior was lush with velvet backdrops and rows of photos on the walls. A dressing room was usually reserved for female subjects.
Records of photo cars are difficult to find. A January 1885 issue of the National Car Builder trade magazine describes a car “built for photographic purposes. Is 47-feet long, 10-feet high and 10-feet-4 inches wide. Has a reception room, ladies room, and a dark room. Carries its own track parts under the car for making temporary sidings to set the car out.”
Other than smatterings of photos and newspaper mentions, railroad photo cars and the photographers remain a historical mystery. The owners of these cars, who made their livings capturing light and shadows for family scrapbooks, ironically left few traces of their own lives and careers in 19th century photography.
With their keen eye and snappy camera skills, the photographers captured many images of frontier life and people that otherwise would have been lost. This was especially true in Texas where many towns spaced miles apart along rail lines had no professional photography studios.
Because Temple was a major Central Texas junction of two rail lines and a busy commercial center, the city also became a convenient stop for itinerant photographers willing to ply their trade. The rolling photo studios could piggy-back onto passing trains when business cooled. Then, they would chug into the next burg and set up shop.
The peripatetic photographers were also masterful promoters of themselves. The Times eagerly announced the photo cars’ arrivals.
Depending on the developing and printing processes used, the photos could be black-and-white or a warm sepia tone. All were cherished by their owners and handed down through generations.
Photos produced in the traveling studios were then transformed into prints, cabinet cards and, after 1900, photographic postcards. Cabinet cards, popular from the mid-19th century to the early 1900s, consisted of photographs on thin papers mounted on heavy-duty 4-by-6-inch cards.
Another appeal of the photo car was the photographers’ ability to undercut existing studios in town. “The low price and fine work are attracting crowds of people daily at the Railroad Photo Car,” the Times reported. “The finest work done in Texas can be had at this car in less than one-third of the usual price.”
The photo car advertised a dozen cabinet cards for 99 cents. The Times added that more than 1,800 already have patronized the traveling photographers.
Another Times blurb announced, “The Railroad Photo Car from St. Louis arrived yesterday. It has five fine artists employed and the work seen at the car is very fine.”
This was likely the Parsons Palace Car Photo Co. operated by Frederick R. Parsons (1859-1928) and Andrew B. Duncan (1850-1924). Parsons maintained a St. Louis studio for many years, while Duncan was the official photographer for the Frisco line for more than a decade. (Frisco was a partner line with the Santa Fe Railway.)
Both Parsons and Duncan listed their occupations as “artists” on census forms and city directories. Other itinerant photographers advertised themselves “viewists.”
The Santa Fe Railway was especially deft at promotions and creating romantic images of beautiful people leisurely traveling along scenic vistas. To attract more ridership, traveling photo studios would snap (for a fee) passengers boarding trains heading to exotic climes. Thus, the photo became the first of a treasure trove of cross-country trip souvenirs.
What made the traveling photographers so popular was their reported artistry in finishing and retouching photos. “We were particularly struck by the graceful poses of so many pretty children and women,” reported one account of a photo car’s product. “Those who patronized this car will be well pleased, we believe, and will also tell their friends about it.”
While the mobile businesses were in town, they would also drag tripods to photograph buildings, local scenes and the railway’s rolling stock for future promotional enterprises. An enterprising photographer could make $100 daily (in 1890 dollars).
Life on a rail photo car could be challenging. In July 1912, fire partially destroyed a photo car parked in Belton. In 1908, the Texas Railroad Commission was forced to take up the matter of an abandoned photo car on the Cotton Belt side tracks in Waco, when owners could not be found.
The popularity of rail photo cars waned as Kodak introduced its Brownie camera in 1900 to help sell the company’s film rolls. This quick-snap cardboard box with a convex-concave lens was easy to use. In its first year, Kodak sold 15,000.
Thus, photography moved into the realm of the everyday and everywhere.