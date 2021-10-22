A Temple woman was allegedly intoxicated — and driving with three children — when she struck a motorcyclist that led to the amputation of one of his legs.
Destinee Lomeli, 27, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on two charges: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony, and intoxication assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Lomeli remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $90,000, jail records show.
Police reports said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a May 9 accident at the intersection of FM 429 and Nolan Loop involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
Once at the scene, troopers interviewed Lomeli, who was getting treated inside an emergency services vehicle, and identified her as the SUV driver.
Troopers noted on their report “the smell of alcohol emanated from Lomeli,” and she failed a field sobriety test.
As part of their investigation, troopers determined Lomeli failed to control her vehicle and struck the motorcycle from behind, an arrest affidavit said.
“The vehicle Lomeli was driving had three children on it … under the age of 15,” the affidavit said.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries that caused amputation of one of his legs, authorities said.