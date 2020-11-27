A Rosebud man was killed Friday morning in a rollover accident near Cameron, authorities said.
Danny Alexander Perez, 21, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.
The accident occurred about four miles north of Cameron.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Perez was traveling north on U.S. Highway 77 in a 2013 Dodge Avenger at about 4:34 a.m. when his car left the pavement on the east side of the highway, struck a private driveway and rolled multiple times, ejecting the motorist.
Perez was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“The crash is currently under investigation,” Washko said in a news release.