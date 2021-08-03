Spent casings recovered from a June 26 shooting outside a Temple nightclub were linked to a Temple suspect through firearm analysis and surveillance video, according an arrest affidavit.
Jamaal Dlexon Florence, 18, was tied to the shooting after surveillance video showed him firing in the direction of homes near Club Paradise, 1722 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, that were hit by gunfire.
Florence and another suspect, 17-year-old Omarion Desmond Brown, were both arrested July 19 after officers conducted a felony stop in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Florence and Brown are both charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. Both males were in custody at the Bell County Jail Tuesday. Bonds for both suspects are set at $125,000 each.
“A surveillance video was reviewed by Temple PD and there were at least three people shown to be in possession of firearms,” Detective Kevin Garelick said in the arrest affidavit. “One of those shown on video to be in possession of a firearm was Omarion Brown; he was one of the people who had shown up to the (emergency room) with a gunshot wound. On the video, Brown could be observed firing his firearm. Brown was seen shooting in the direction of (a neighbor’s) property and buildings.”
“Another man identified on the video was Jamaal Florence,” Garelick said. “Florence can be seen on video holding and shooting a firearm. Florence was seen shooting in the direction of (a homeowner’s) residence. Prior to the shooting, there was a fist fight that occurs. It should be noted that there were approximately 30 people present when the fighting and shooting begins.”
Spent casings from the Club Paradise shooting tied Florence to another Temple shooting under investigation, the affidavit said.
“Firearms analysis was done on the recovered casings, and it was discovered that the spent casings recovered from the area immediately around where Florence was shooting matched spent casings that were recovered from another Temple PD case where a woman’s home was shot 12 times,” Garelick said in the affidavit. “Florence is a suspect in that ongoing investigation.”
After the shooting, police released surveillance video clips that showed the incident from several angles. Groups of young men appeared to be leaving the parking lot when someone opened fire, prompting some to duck to the ground or behind cars while others returned fire. Two young children were outside the club when the shooting started.
At least two nearby homeowners reported that their residences were struck by bullets. One man saw a window broken by a projectile and a projectile was found in a piece of furniture. His grandchild was in the house at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.
Police were notified when three people went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with gunshot wounds.