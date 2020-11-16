Belton school district community members on Tuesday will begin working on a new proposal that will shape future decisions
The Belton Independent School District on Tuesday will hold its first of four virtual meetings on its “Journey of a Graduate” plan — a vision based on community feedback on what learning experiences the district should have for its students.
It also will shape the district’s facility designs, staffing needs and other future decisions, according to a news release.
Email communications@bisd.net to participate.
“Education is about the values of a community,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “This process we’re embarking on will allow us to hear from our community what qualities and skills are most important for Belton ISD students to be equipped with, and then map out a plan to create experiences supporting those things.”
Parents, teachers, students and community members will consider several major questions: What are the hopes the BISD community has for young people? What are the skills and mindsets the community wants for students for the rapidly changing world? And what are the implications of their learning experiences and how can students have equitable access to those experiences?
“By pulling all those voices together, we’ll get a clear picture of what’s most important,” Smith said. “We’ll be able to identify the collective attributes, hopes and dreams the community has for each and every student in Belton ISD.”
Smith expects participants will come up with five to seven attributes for the Journey of a Graduate plan.
The superintendent anticipates the proposal to be completed and earn the school board’s approval by January.
“With a collective vision in place, we’ll be able to take steps toward creating a learning environment where students can reach these aspirations,” Smith said. “The shared outlook will unite staff and guide decision-making across the district for years to come.”