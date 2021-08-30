Although the Texas House passed legislation on Friday that aims to provide property tax relief, rising property values throughout the state could still have some Texans paying more in taxes than they did the previous year.
Yet state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said he is excited for the chance to see certain homestead exemptions and limitations be extended to more homeowners through three pieces of legislation.
The passing of Senate Bill 8, Senate Bill 12, and Senate Joint Resolution 2 came 22 days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation, calling for the 87th Legislature to address 17 agenda items, including property tax relief.
“It is an issue that is very important to me as well as everyone across Texas,” Shine said in a statement about Senate Bill 12 and Senate Joint Resolution 2. “I am proud to have authored these bills during the first special, and then voted for these pieces of legislation as well as be a joint author in the second special session.”
Shine detailed how these pieces of legislation were designed to reduce “the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes” that can be imposed by a school district on elderly- or disabled-owned homesteads.
House Bill 3 — passed during the 86th Legislature — was a key piece of motivation for this move.
“House Bill 3 provided school (maintenance and operations) tax rate compression for property tax payers, where the state provides additional dollars to school districts in return for lower local school tax rates. Texans over 65 or those who are disabled did not receive this reduction,” Charlotte Blakemore, Shine’s chief of staff, said in a news release. “SB 12/ SJR 2 would put to the voters again the option to extend the tax rate compression from HB 3 to those over 65 or disabled, so they too would see their school M&O tax rate reduced.”
Shine added how Senate Bill 8 could save some Texas homeowners money through better-reaching homestead exemptions.
“Senate Bill 8 is important because homeowners currently are losing out on anywhere from a few months to almost a full year of their homestead exemption and therefore paying more than they should in property taxes,” Shine said. “These pieces of legislation will actually provide Texans with a lower property tax bill.”
Blakemore said these three pieces of legislation are headed back to the Texas Senate for final confirmation before reaching Abbott’s desk.
During a community forum hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Shine also discussed Article 10 of the state budget — legislation that was vetoed by Abbott in late June, and consequently eliminated funding for the legislative branch.
This decision to withhold funding was widely regarded as retaliation against Texas House Democrats for preventing a quorum for voting.
“When we adjourned (Aug. 6), there was a timeframe between when we adjourned and the next morning where the governor … was able to instruct the Legislative Budget Board to go in and move monies to fund the Legislature … through the month of September,” Shine said during the forum. “But Article 10 is one of the items that needs to be dealt with.”
Given that the Legislature eventually reconvened for discussions on Abbott-requested items, Shine is hopeful that Article 10 will be reinstated in the next 24 to 48 hours.
“Granted, we are still missing about 30 Democrat members of the House, because all of our votes have been about 80-40 out of the 150 … and I’m not sure if the governor is threatening that issue with us because of those 28 not showing up.”
Although some Texas House Democrats’ absences continued, Shine noted how he is happy business can be conducted.
“I regret that the institution that we have went through what it went through this summer,” he said. “I suspect what has happened this summer is going to take a while for some healing to take effect there and I’m not sure how much healing will take effect … but I think there’s a genuine interest among all of us to work together as a body and to accomplish those important issues for the people of the state of Texas.”
The Temple legislator stressed how it is his desire to continue representing his district with that mindset.
“We all have a duty to perform on the behalf of the people that elected us,” he said.
State Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, was one of the Texas House Democrats who ended her protest last week.
On Aug. 23 — a day that had marked the most Democrats on Texas House floor since July — Rose said previously absent lawmakers now have “an obligation to be here to fight for our constituents,” according to reporting by the Texas Tribune.
However, the House Democrats that are still protesting have stressed that a quorum is still not guaranteed moving forward.
“Some of our Democratic colleagues may be returning to the House floor intermittently to object and preserve a record on the voter intimidation and suppression bill, as well as other pieces of legislation which are harmful to vulnerable Texas families,” these Democrats said in a joint statement. “However, we and our allies and advocates recognize that any member, at any time, has the right to break quorum should they deem it necessary.”
In an earlier Chamber forum, Shine said, “House Bill 3 is about election integrity … and basically the bottom line is to try to make it easier to vote or harder to cheat.” Shine noted requiring counties to follow uniform voting regulations was not suppression.
Rod Henry, the Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said Shine’s next community forum, which will be hosted remotely, is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Sept. 13.
“Some more details will come out on that,” Henry said.