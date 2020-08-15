The 2020-21 Central Texas Community Guide is included in today’s Temple Daily Telegram. The theme for the 68-page magazine is “Great Places.” It includes stories on Fort Hood, Miller Springs, Santa Fe Plaza, businesses, schools, cultural venues, recreational opportunities and much more. It is produced by the Telegram’s staff with the support of the area’s leading businesses and organizations.
Copies of the 2020-21 Central Texas Community Guide will be distributed throughout the next year at community events, and to new and prospective residents. A digital replica of the magazine with “hot links” to advertiser websites is posted in the E-Edition section of tdtnews.com.