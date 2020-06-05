BELTON — A convicted sex offender was indicted Wednesday on another sex-related charge — attempted indecency with a child — as a repeat offender.
Francisco Leal Jr., 62, of Belton was indicted for the alleged attempted indecency with a child. His bond was set at $75,000.
Leal was convicted in 1990 of the aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl and sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender website. His offense was committed in Bell County.
According to the indictment, Leal attempted, but failed, to use a young teenage girl for self-gratification on Jan. 1.
The victim told the investigator what Leal reportedly did to her, and the information was verified by Leal, according to the affidavit.
Leal said he stopped because the girl ran away. He said he was glad she ran away because he believed he might have gone further.
Family violence case
A Troy man allegedly choked, strangled and threatened to kill his girlfriend May 3 if she told anyone.
Armando J.C. Gonzales, 20, of Troy was initially charged with violation of a bond/protective order, but it was upgraded by the grand jury to assault of a family/household member by strangulation. His bond was set at $100,000.
The violent domestic assault reportedly happened at about 12:17 p.m. in Belton at Belle Oaks Apartments, according to an affidavit. A woman said Gonzales took her cellphone and assaulted her by grabbing her throat and squeezing. He squeezed her neck for about 10-15 seconds and she couldn’t breathe.
After he finally stopped, he reportedly told her he’d kill her family and her if she told anyone what he’d done.
Police officers saw signs of the violence reportedly committed against her, according to the affidavit.
This wasn’t the first time Gonzales assaulted her, the woman said. She said it happened numerous times in the last few months. The affidavit didn’t say if she had reported any of the previous assaults.
The grand jury issued 41 true bills and approved one juvenile matter.