MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — The newest Bell County community is reaching back to one of the county’s oldest settlements – all for a park’s sake.
The winners are the area’s youth and the young at heart who enjoy the Lee Kleypas Park overlooking Lake Belton.
Tom Edwards, board president of the Morgan’s Point Resort’s Economic Development Corp., is gathering dozens of people of all ages and backgrounds who have helped improve the once-neglected park. They are going to recreate an 1898 photo on land now in Morgan’s Point and part of the former Tennessee Valley. This is all in preparation for the dedication and reopening scheduled for this fall.
The original photo of the 1898 reunion of Tennessee Valley settlers shows them standing on a stony area called Tanyard Hollow. The picture appeared in a 1986 privately printed history by Ann Joseph.
The updated photo to be taken this Saturday unites a new brand of “settlers “ — Morgan’s Point citizens and volunteers who helped improve Kleypas Park. The two photos will be united on story board relating the area’s history.
Nestled between the Sparta mountains and a curve in the Leon River, Tennessee Valley is actually the overall name for 16 hamlets dotted in a vast expanse now covered by the lake, according to Dr. David Chrisman, history professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, who supervised his students’ research about the pioneer communities.
Inhabitants were tight-knit extended families, industrious settlers who eked out subsistence livings. Some settlements may have started as early as 1844, but gained stability in 1851, when eight families established permanent homes. More moved in as Civil War veterans sought cheap land and new beginnings.
Morgan’s Point Resort (the town’s official name) began officially in 1970 on land once owned by settler James Edward Morgan (1831-1887) and his descendants since 1872. By the mid-20th century, developers, also named Morgan, purchased 1,277 acres to build new developments. By July 1970, residents voted to incorporate.
Kleypas Park, originally called Kiddieland Park, opened in 1965. In 2000, it was renamed in memory of Leander Gehard “Lee” Kleypas (1920-2000), Morgan’s Point volunteer and community organizer who was a retired West Texas oil company executive.
However, the park fell into disrepair and neglect. By 2018, residents clamored for upgrades and improvements, including accessibility for special-needs children. Edwards and the Economic Development board took on the project.
Edwards is quick to credit many who helped, pushed and prodded the city’s leaders. Among the earliest was former banker and business owner Ernest Ray Moore (1941-2017) who organized earlier fund-raisers as a member of the Morgan’s Point Resort Parks Committee.
Although the earnings were modest, “he was the inspiration,” Edwards said.
Kleypas Park improvements have been three years in the making, said Edwards. Thanks to help from State Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple), Morgan’s Point received a $170,600 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. The Economic Development Corp. supplied up $100,000, and the city of Morgan’s Point Resort provided $70,600 in labor.
Those funds, plus thousands of dollars’ worth of in-kind donations and volunteers’ “sweat equity” since 2019, have resulted in many upgrades, including certified all-abilities additions such as a merry-go-round for wheelchairs, artificial turf and walkways.
Sponsors have also donated swings and other additions to the park. Among the first was given in memory of State Trooper Thomas P. Nipper (1954-2017), Morgan’s Point Resort resident killed in the line of duty.
Park planners have also made provisions for the area’s most fragile tourists – monarch butterflies. “We are in the migratory path of monarchs,” said Edwards. “We will have a storyboard panel detailing their path and life cycle. Three six-by-three-foot monarch images are imbedded in the artificial turf. and our landscaping will create a butterfly habitat using native Texas flowering plants, purple sage and lantana as well various milkweed plants.”
The park improvements reflect the vast transformation of Bell County throughout the past century.
James Edward Morgan built his first house in Tanyard Hollow, according to Joseph’s account. In 1885, Morgan completed construction of a bigger stone edifice he dubbed “Stonewall” after Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.
“The rock was quarried off the south side of Tanyard Springs, and soft limestone was burned in a homemade pit to make mortar. The home had five fireplaces, three porches, and a basement for storing meat and canned goods,” Joseph wrote.
Eventually, many Tennessee Valley residents died; others moved away; most sold their land to the government to create Lake Belton. By the early 1950s, construction crews in their behemoth machines began clawing the earth to create the massive reservoir.
Joseph details the demise of Tanyard Springs. As the lake began to fill with water, Morgan descendants of early settlers moved Stonewall stone by numbered stone up the mountain and rebuilt it. The house still stands on private property.
While the revitalization of Kleypas Park is a hopeful sign, Morgan’s Point early history includes a mystery.
Franklin Pinckney Morgan (1880-1957), son of James Edward Morgan, refused to sell his share of the land to the town’s developers, even as waters lapped over his boyhood home in 1954 and modern homes sprouted up on the caliche hillsides. Within five years, he may have realized Tennessee Valley he once knew was gone forever.
Joseph explained: “In December 1957, (Franklin Morgan) was found burned to death in his own field. His gun and boots and a gas can were found nearby, and the only identification possible was by dental records. The aura of mystery that accompanied the Morgans of the Valley still invokes speculation and many unanswered questions, but the reputation and esteem they held in the community speaks for itself.”