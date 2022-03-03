A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Temple.
The shooting occurred at about 6:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 26 Street.
Police were searching for three male suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said it was unclear how many times the victim was shot.
The teenager was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. He was in stable condition Thursday night, Nowlin said.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.