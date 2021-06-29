A Cedar Park man is facing up to six years in a federal prison after his conviction on two counts of impersonating an FBI agent at a Temple pharmacy.
Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 52, was convicted by a jury Monday in a federal courtroom in Waco, according to a news release.
Evidence showed that Ferris tried several times in July and August 2019 to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches from a Temple pharmacy.
“Ferris always identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment,” U.S. Justice Department spokesman Daryl Fields said in the release. “Ferris wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the Fentanyl prescriptions.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opiod used to treat patients with severe pain.
Ferris is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29 in Waco by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.
The conviction was announced by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs of the FBI San Antonio Division.
The case was investigated by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion department and the Cedar Park Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier is the prosecutor in the case.