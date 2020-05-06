Three Belton ISD students turned historians advanced to the National History Day Contest after excelling in a year-long program that analyzed instances where barriers were broken in history.
Aditi Bhat and Caroline Moehlenbrock from Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow placed second in their respective categories, while Hope Bovell from North Belton Middle School placed first for her project, “Madame Curie: Breaking Barriers and Saving Lives” in the “Junior Individual Websites” category.
Aditi’s project, “‘Deeds Not Words’: The Suffragettes, Women Breaking Barriers,” in the “Junior Individual Websites” category also won her the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Senior Division award — a recognition presented only in 2020 for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release.
Caroline earned her second-place finish in the “Senior Individual Exhibits” category for her project, which studied Joan Ganz Cooney, a co-creator of Sesame Street.
The state competition was hosted virtually on April 30 by the Texas State Historical Association, and featured opening and closing remarks from actor Matthew McConaughey.
These students showcased their projects to a panel of judges at both the regional and state levels, earning them their trips to the national competition.
The national competition — originally slated to be hosted at the University of Maryland — will be held virtually June 14-20 in response to COVID-19.
“We are so proud of all of our students who competed,” Chris Lemley, Belton ISD’s social studies coordinator, said in a news release. “They put forth massive amounts of effort to complete these projects. The talent and creativity they displayed is inspiring. We’re thrilled that so many of our students were recognized for their hard work at the state level”
Lemley highlighted Belton ISD teachers Timothy Potts, Allison Bradburn and Elizabeth Howson, all of whom served as advisors for the students as they carried out their projects.
“These teachers, together with parents and administrators, helped ensure that Belton ISD remains a leader in the Texas History Day competition,” Lemley said. “Special thanks goes to everyone in the Big Red Community who has supported these students.”
Belton ISD had an additional three students recognized for their projects this year.
Krithika Rajesh and Maheshwari Rajesh from New Tech placed third at the state level for their project “The White Rose: ‘We Will Not Be Silent’” in the “Senior Group Websites” category, while Hannah Wood from North Belton Middle School received the Outstanding Regional Award for preparing the most outstanding entry at the Heart of Texas Regional History Fair.