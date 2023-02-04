A woman was killed early Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in North Temple, police said.
The incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street.
“When officers arrived they found one female driver deceased,” Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in a news release Saturday evening. “The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
No other injuries were reported.
Police said the case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.