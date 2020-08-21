A pretrial hearing for a Temple man who allegedly beat a woman is set for Aug. 28, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Austin Scott Curtis, 27, is charged with continuous violence against a family member, a third-degree felony. Shortly after his November 2019 indictment by a grand jury, Curtis was admitted into a mental facility after he was found incompetent to stand trial.
Curtis was later returned to the Bell County Jail on Thursday. His bond amount Friday was listed as $100,000, records showed.
A woman rescued Oct. 30, 2019, from a residence in the 200 block of North Sixth Street by a Temple Police officer said Curtis used a wire hanger and a stick to beat her, according to an arrest affidavit.
The arrest warrant was issued Nov. 1, 2019, by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.