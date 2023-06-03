Temple ISD will honor Mary Stroube Adams, an educator who served the district for 45 years, when it dedicates the Temple High School Library in her name during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Adams died in July 2021 as a result of complications from cancer immunotherapy. She was 79.
“Mary Adams was an extraordinary person and teacher. She inspired, shaped and guided her students during her long tenure at Temple High School,” Dan Posey, Temple ISD school board president, said. “As a former student of Mrs. Adams, I am pleased that the Temple Board of Trustees chose to name the high school library in her honor. A library that is filled with knowledge is the perfect way to remember her.”
Although Adams served in a variety of administrative and teaching roles during her tenure with the district from 1975 to 2000 — which included English, AP English, IB English, humanities, reading, philosophy, history and dual-credit courses — her commitment to developing future leaders did not stop following her retirement.
“She returned to Temple ISD from 2005 to 2015 to serve as the secondary advanced curriculum coordinator as well as teach AP and IB English courses,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, previously told the Telegram. “After 2014, Ms. Adams continued to consult with Temple High School on curriculum.”
Jan Ward, a former student, submitted the facility naming nomination, approved by trustees during a school board meeting last March, and cited the impact that Adams had on everyone around her.
“Those who worked alongside Mary Adams became better educators by her example. She was masterful at pinpointing what needed to change to improve the learning experience for students and fearless about articulating those needs to anyone,” she said. “Her students never forgot her or her valuable lessons about how to live and how to treat others.”
Allison Dickson, a local philanthropist, is one of those former students who remembers Adams fondly.
“It is impossible to begin to estimate the number of lives Mary Adams touched — not just during her long and exemplary service to Temple ISD but also in the day-to-day interactions with everyone she met,” she told the Telegram in 2021. “I think we all hope at the end of our days that our lives made a difference. I’m just one of the thousands who can attest to her impact.”
Anne Adams — one of three children Mary Stroube Adams shared with her husband Dr. Louis Adams — thanked the Temple ISD school board for honoring her mother with a facility utilized by hundreds of students and administrators daily.
“We would also like to extend a sincere thank you to every former student and colleague who made teaching the great joy of her life,” she said.
Temple ISD asks that attendees park and enter through the Career and Technical Education entrance on the north side of the THS campus, 415 N. 31st St.