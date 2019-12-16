An AARP Smart Drivers Course will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Registration is required. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Bring AARP membership card and a check made payable to AARP or cash for payment for the class.
This course is designed for drivers age 50 and older, but all drivers are welcome. Contact your insurance company to see if you qualify for an insurance discount after taking this class.
Call Ravonne McCray, mature driver program coordinator, at 254-202-6539 to sign up or for any questions about the course.