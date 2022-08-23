A Temple woman charged with robbery in the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Temple resident Isaac Kohlhaas during a drug deal is expected to testify against her two co-defendants facing murder charges.
Jazlyn Miller, 20, whose trial was delayed Monday as she remains jailed, will be called to testify about the slaying that occurred Dec. 5, 2018, in the parking lot of Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan named the forthcoming witness as she made her opening statements to a jury that was empanelled mid-afternoon Tuesday in the combined murder trial of Killeen residents Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22.
“Jazlynn Miller, she was there in that car,” Morgan said. “I expect Jazlyn will tell you when she started the night, she wanted to commit a robbery. She will tell you that when she found out it was Isaac, she backed out.”
Miller was a fundamental part of the investigation, according to an arrest affidavit.
“I think at the end of the week, you will believe that Jazlynn Miller told you what happened,” Morgan told the racially diverse jury. “They went out to commit a robbery, and in the process of that, they shot and killed Isaac Kohlhaas.
“Brent pointed her gun at Isaac, and something went wrong.”
Kohlhaas died from a single gunshot wound to his chest. A bag of marijuana was found beneath him, the affidavit said.
Trial moved to larger courtroom
Steve Duskie, presiding judge of the 426th District Court, led the proceedings from the much larger 146th District Courtroom to accommodate the parties involved in the case.
Swint, represented by defense attorneys Zachary Boyd and Melissa Tyroch, wore black slacks and a white blouse.
Brent, whose defense is handled by attorney Michael White, wore khaki slacks with a black polo shirt.
Both remained jailed in Bell County. Brent’s bonds total $1,220,000, which includes two misdemeanor charges and two motions to revoke probation. Swint is held on a $1 million bond.
Defense statements
White reserved his opening statement while Boyd told jurors that the state would not be able to show guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“At the end of the day, you’re not going to see Chelsea Swint, DNA, records, or anything in that vehicle,” he said. “You’re not going to see the evidence required to make the link to (murder). The state will not be able to prove that Swint participated in a robbery that led to a murder.”
The first witness called by the prosecution was Dr. Elizabeth Ventura of the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. She testified about performing the autopsy of Kohlhaas and determined his cause of death.
Autopsy results
“He had a gunshot with an entrance on the upper right side of his chest,” Ventura said. “He was within three feet of the (gun) muzzle when it was discharged. The gun was not in contact with the skin when it was discharged.”
During Ventura’s testimony, the jury was shown photos of Kohlhaas depicting his injuries, as well as a photograph of his face with visible injuries and blood.
She further testified that the bullet exited in his mid-back while hitting several internal organs during its trajectory and causing dramatic blood loss.
“His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. His matter of death was homicide.”
A toxicology test was performed on Kohlhaas.
“His toxicology came back negative,” Ventura said. “No illicit drugs were found.”
Tyroch asked Ventura about finding any DNA or fingerprints belonging to her client, Swint.
Ventura responded that she performed the autopsy, and DNA and fingerprints fall outside her purview since her office only deals with the cause and matter of death.
White asked if there was a possibility that the shooting was accidental and if Kohlhaas could’ve possibly shot himself.
“In this examination, I can determine it was a homicide,” she said. “I believe that he did not fire that firearm.”
Gas station witness testifies
Next on the stand was Kayla Sebey, who worked at the Murphy USA gas station in the parking lot of Walmart.
Before beginning her testimony, Boyd spent about 20 minutes disputing Sebey’s knowledge of photographs depicting Walmart in 2018 since new businesses have moved into the area although the store and parking remain unchanged. She was certified as knowing the area since she worked there and recognized the surroundings while an aerial shot of the parking lot was not admitted as evidence.
Sebey testified that she witnessed the shooting when she went outside.
“I was outside taking the trash, and I was facing the parking lot,” she said. “I saw a car and two people get out of the car. Then a man got out, walked towards the Walmart, and collapsed.”
Duskie cut Sebey’s testimony short and asked for a recess to end the day’s proceedings and continue with her testimony the next day.
No communication order
Boyd asked that no contact be made with the witness before her testimony resumed, and Duskie ordered no communications be made with Sebey except to let her know of what time to return to testify.
On her way out of the courtroom, Sebey briefly stopped at the prosecution table and was told what time to return on Wednesday.
Upon seeing the encounter, Boyd objected, reminded Duskie about the order he gave, and asked for his objection to be on the official record.
The court record was reopened, and Duskie addressed Boyd’s concerns by asking him if he believed any improper communication occurred in front of the judge.
“No,” Boyd responded.
“Then what is the purpose of this?” Duskie asked.
Boyd said he wanted the record to reflect that an employee with the prosecution had walked the witness out of the courtroom.
“Noted,” Duskie replied before ending the proceedings for the day.
Testimony will continue Wednesday.