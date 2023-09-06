Temple-Waxahachie football

Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot (7) jumps over Waxahachie’s Greg Hatley in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game in November 2022.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

The varsity football program at Temple High School joined a shortlist of elite company last month when its 2023-24 roster secured the program’s 800th victory — an achievement that Temple ISD will celebrate during a ceremony before the home opener on Friday night against College Station High School.

jvalley@tdtnews.com