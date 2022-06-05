Two public meetings will be held Monday on the city’s 2022-23 annual action plan.
The meetings, hosted by the Temple Housing and Community Development Department, are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Historic Post Office, 101 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The city of Temple receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on an annual basis from the Community Development Block Grant program, according to a news release. The program supports activities to develop and maintain viable urban communities by providing decent housing and suitable living environments as well as expanding economic opportunities for residents.
Public meetings are held to receive input from residents and partners regarding the development of the plan. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 30.
This plan will be presented to the Temple City Council on July 7. The annual action plan and public comment forms can be found online at templetx.gov/ CDBG.
Temple residents unable to attend the public meetings may call Brittany Chopane at 254-298-5456 for more information.