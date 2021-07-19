The suspect of an early-morning shooting on July 17 in Temple has been charged with murder, according to a news release from Alejandra Arreguin, public relations specialist for the Temple Police Department.
The offender was identified as 26-year-old August Sanders. After an investigation, Sanders was taken into custody and transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for medical clearance. He was then transported to Bell County Jail.
The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Dewayne Hambrick. Next of kin have been notified.
The incident happened about 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road. The case is under investigation.