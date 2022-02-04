Travel through Central Texas was hampered Friday morning as ice coated area freeways and roads, prompting several tractor-trailer accidents across Bell County.
Ice was expected to refreeze overnight so motorists are urged to use caution while driving Saturday morning.
Interstate 35 was shut down by 18-wheeler accidents in Salado Thursday night and Friday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation was called in equipment to break up the ice. Lanes remained late Friday morning, officials said.
An accident on northbound I-35 shut down lanes for hours Friday morning as police worked the clear the freeway.
Temperatures on Friday rose slightly compared to Thursday. The National Weather Service showed highs of 32 degrees. These temperatures, while almost above freezing, still felt like 21 degrees due to wind chill.
The agency showed temperatures would feel as low as 5 degrees Saturday morning due to the wind chill.
Temperatures in Temple are expected to rise above freezing Saturday afternoon, according to the service, with a high of 38 degrees.
Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a lot of ice melted Friday afternoon but residents should still be careful as icy patches are still dangerous.
“Anything that is still shaded, or any areas with higher accumulation, are generally going to take longer to melt and improve,” Gordon said. “Any water left on the roads (Friday) evening will refreeze overnight as temperatures drop.”
Gordon said most of the ice in the region should be gone by sometime Saturday, though there could still be some lingering ice patches.
As ice thaws, Jeff Ivey, supervising foreman for the county’s Road and Bridge Department, said work crews will suspend some mitigation measures.
“Roads and bridges are beginning to thaw,” Ivey said. “They are anticipated to be clear by nightfall, but I would advise travelers to be cautious. Isolated areas of ice could remain.”
Crews remain on standby to treat problem areas on roads.
Power outages
Hundreds of homes in Temple and the surrounding areas were without power Friday afternoon.
The outages, most of which were located west of Troy, were shown on the online Oncor outage map. The region surrounding Temple saw 358 reported outages, with the company expected to restore power sometime Friday afternoon.
Oncor officials said residents could expect possible outages even as ice thaws due to sagging tree branches suddenly springing up into power lines.
To report a power outage, visit oncor.com or call 888-313-4747.
Residents with gas emergencies are being asked to first call 911 and then call Atmos Gas’ emergency line at 866-322-8667.
Closures, reopenings
Temple officials said that city offices and buildings would remain closed Saturday, only reopening on Sunday.
Trash pickups will resume in Temple on Saturday, officials said. Residents are encouraged to place their garbage, recycling and bulk and brush items on the curb by 7 a.m.
More information from the city can be found on its social media pages or at staysafetemple.com.
Paul Romer, spokesman for the city of Belton, said city services would return to normal operational hours on Saturday.