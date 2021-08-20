A children’s book author will sign copies of her books at a Temple retailer Saturday.
Author Charre Smith will make an appearance at 11 a.m. at Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, 1404 S. 31st St. in Temple.
“‘The Adventures of Bubba Bear’ from Page Publishing author Charre Smith tells the story of a playful bear who finds joy in learning new things, like how to use his five senses to explore the world around him,” the retailer posted on its Facebook page.
Smith — who taught flute, piano, and voice lessons for 25 years — wrote Bubba Bear as “a fun and delightful children’s story about a playful bear named Bubba who loves to learn new things.”
“The story follows Bubba as he watches his Mama Bear make breakfast,” Precious Memories posted. “By tasting, seeing, touching, hearing, and smelling, Bubba begins to understand what the five senses are and how they work.”