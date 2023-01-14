Electric car owners will soon be energized by new fast-charging stations being installed in Temple.
The Tesla Superchargers are additions to Buc-ee’s, the popular travel stop at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive — the only Bell County recipient of a $600,000 grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The state agency awarded DC Fast Charge grants to 13 Buc-ee’s locations in Texas, each to be equipped with multiple chargers. The grants, offered in 2021, funded the purchase and installation of direct current fast chargers and hydrogen dispensing equipment for light-duty zero emission vehicles.
The funds come from the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program, which distributed $209 million for projects that reduce nitrogen oxides in the environment.
Gov. Greg Abbott selected TCEQ as the lead agency to distribute money resulting from a settlement agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency, the state of California and Volkswagen and its related entities. EPA and California sued in a federal court alleging that Volkswagen violated provisions of the federal Clean Air Act because some diesel vehicles had devices that allowed for higher emissions during regular operation compared to usage during emissions testing.
Tesla and Buc-ee’s have an agreement to place electric charging stations at 26 stores in seven states, CleanTechnica reported in 2021.
Buc-ee’s corporate officials in Lake Jackson did not respond to a Telegram inquiry by Friday evening.
Tesla users reported on the car maker’s user forum that the Superchargers already have been installed at other Buc-ee’s locations in Texas, including New Braunfels and the Houston area.
Although the Austin area has several Supercharger locations, there are few between Austin and Waco. There are some slower-charging Tesla Destination Chargers in Bell County, including at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, 1721 E. Central Expressway in Killeen.
Other stations
In 2021, Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, installed a universal charging station next to its beer garden since the brewery hosts many customers from large metro areas given its close proximity to Interstate 35, the state’s busiest highway.
KD Hill, co-owner of the brewery, said the business sought to install a charging station for years since none existed between Georgetown and Belton.
“We feel like this is the way the world is going,” Hill told the Telegram in December 2021, adding that the charging station is a good business tool since it will help attract customers to Salado.
The Salado charging station, universal to all electric cars, is one of several in Bell County, according to ChargeHub and PlugShare.
When Bonner Morren, an Austin dentist, had a low battery on his Tesla traveling home from Dallas, he was directed to the Barrow brewery.
“We were running on empty,” Morren told the Telegram. “At the Barrow, it was perfect. We enjoyed craft brews while we charged the car.”
Before he found the Barrow’s charging station, Morren said, he was planning to spend $500 to hire a tow truck to take the car from Salado to Round Rock.
Charging network
Federal officials have pledged to support the deployment of $7.5 billion from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to build a national electric vehicle charging network. The network aims to focus on filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach locations.
For electric car owners, the increase in stations will be soon realized.
On its website, Tesla has a Temple page listed for its Supercharger locations.
“Coming soon,” the post says. “Target opening in Q1 2023.”