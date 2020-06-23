The Belton Independent School District plans to buy 5,300 new Chromebooks for the upcoming academic year.
“Before COVID-19, we were anticipating making these purchases over the next three years to enhance student learning,” Mike Morgan, assistant superintendent of student services, said. “COVID-19 created a more immediate need to have the devices in hand for the 2020-2021 school year so we began exploring the possibility of accelerating the timeline.”
The school board recently unanimously approved the accelerated plan. New Chromebooks will be purchased for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students as well as all students at the district’s four middle schools.
“We don’t know yet what the learning environment will look like next year — whether we’ll be face-to-face in the classroom, at home or some blended version — but we know that our students will be better served, regardless, if we go ahead and purchase these devices now,” Morgan said.
The cost will not exceed $2,175,000, according to Belton ISD. Administrators are trying to determine if they will purchase the devices outright or lease them. Either way, the school board will need to sign off on the large purchase.
“We are still obtaining quotes or some information from vendors regarding leasing,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said. “I will share with you that … we are leaning toward leasing simply to preserve fund balance as much as we can and also to allow us to spread some of that cost out in future years.”
At the middle school level, Belton ISD will phase out iPads for students. Students at the district’s four middle schools will use Chromebooks like their counterparts at Belton High School and Lake Belton High School.
The school board in February approved more than $1.2 million in funding to purchase 3,079 Chromebooks for all Belton High School students and incoming ninth- and 10th-grade students at Lake Belton High School.
Belton ISD currently owns 786 Chromebooks and expects to have fewer than 2,000 iPads for students in the fall. Those existing devices will be redistributed.
Second graders will use the Chromebooks while kindergarteners and first-grade students will use the iPads.
“So we would actually be in a position where, when we start school in the fall, we would accomplish the two goals that were (a part of) our three-year plan — which was to replace middle school iPads with Chromebooks and to increase our density at the elementary campuses,” Morgan told trustees.
School board member Chris Flor questioned whether the technology plan was already accounted for in the district’s $123.8 million working budget. Regardless of how Belton ISD acquires the new devices, Land said the budget can handle it.
“The lease payments have not been calculated into future years, but, if you recall, we still had some money left or anticipated having some money contributed to fund balance. That was over $2 million,” Land said. “We can either afford to outright buy or, like I said, preserve fund balance, make one lease payment this year and then build the lease payments into the subsequent year’s budget.”
The current budget is projected to have an ending fund balance of $42.4 million. The 2020-21 working budget proposes an ending fund balance of nearly $39.7 million.
Land assured the school board the budget can sustain the device replacement plan.
“It’s highly likely our budget would not change much,” she said.