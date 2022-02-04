Belton theater students are counting down the minutes for its presentation of Ronald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical.”
Three shows are currently scheduled at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center: 7 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Friday show is canceled because of inclement weather.
Tickets — priced at $5 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults — can be purchased online at beltontheatre.weebly.com, according to Belton ISD.
“We started auditions in November and (Wednesday) was our first time doing a whole show from beginning to end with absolutely everything,” Melissa Stuhff, Belton High School’s head theater director, said. “We’ve just been slowly adding in all of the moving pieces because this show has a lot.”
The production features about 100 students between the cast, crew and orchestra members, according to Belton ISD.
“It’s a lot of people, set pieces and changes … so it can be a challenge making sure that they’re all in the right place at the right time,” Stuhff said. “But we kind of pride ourselves in being able to do it with a live orchestra. It adds some extra kinks into the rehearsal process but it’s totally worth it for the kids.”
Maddie Clark, who portrays Mrs. Wormwood, told the Telegram that the department was unable to perform with a live orchestra last year in response to COVID-19.
“It’s been so nice to get to hear them and get to work with them again, because they’re so fantastic at what they do,” she said. “Connecting with them through music is such a wonderful thing to experience.”
Maverick Shepherd, who portrays Agatha Trunchbull, agreed.
“It has been fantastic. They are so well prepared and incredibly professional,” he said. “It certainly beats what happened last year in not being able to perform with a live orchestra … so I’ve loved every second of it.”
The 17- year-old is excited about the performances.
“I really learned how to get into the physicality of Ms. Trunchbull as a whole, and I’m really really, really excited to be able to show you guys,” she said.
Clark also enjoyed working on her character’s mannerisms.
“I’ve had to work super hard on nailing this very cockney British accent,” she said. “It’s been quite a tutorial, but you know, it’s super duper fun. I’ve also had to run and sing at the same time a bunch so that’s a new skill that I now have.”
Both cast members hope to see a full house at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lake Road in Belton, this weekend.
“Matilda is truly one of the funniest shows that I have been a part of … and I know for a fact that it’s definitely going to be fun to watch,” Shepherd said. “So if you’re free this weekend, come on down. It’s going to be a great show.”
Belton ISD will remain closed on Friday in response to freezing conditions, but BHS will honor tickets for its Friday show time over the weekend.
“We are going to honor the tickets that were sold for Friday evening on Saturday and Sunday,” Stuhff said. “If we had to reschedule, it wouldn’t be till May.”