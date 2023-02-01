The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery.
Around 7:21 p.m., a news release said, officers responded to the 2300 block of S. 57th St. for a carjacking. The victim stated he was pumping gas when two young black males approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded to take his vehicle.
The victim complied. Around 10 minutes later the vehicle was located by Temple Police Department officers with no one inside, the release said. The suspects are described as wearing hoodies and baseball caps.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.