BELTON — A Belton man was sentenced to six years imprisonment on three charges dealing with continued violence against his wife.
Donald Ray Motl Jr., 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced by 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and two counts of family assault, a third-degree felony.
Duskie sentenced Motl to six years at a Texas Department of Corrections facility on each case but ordered that all sentences run concurrent, making him serve a maximum of six years.
His charges stem from a Sept. 6, 2020, investigation by the Belton Police Department identifying Motl as a habitual abuser, according to an arrest affidavit.
During the investigation, officers found out that he would constantly threaten and assault his wife by telling her if he was ever incarcerated, she would be “taken care of,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police about an incident on Aug. 30, 2020, when she feared for her life.
“When she locked the door to their home, Donald kicked in the door, pushed her, and caused her to cut her arm,” the affidavit said. “Then he took his 9mm handgun from his pants, pointed it at her, and (threatened her).
The woman stated that she was scared for her life.
Investigators noted on the affidavit seeing the woman was visibly shaking as she described the assault and observed bruises on her eye, face, arms, lip, back and lower abdomen from a different attack on Sept. 11, 2020.
Motl remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday