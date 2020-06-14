The Salvation Army’s year-round food pantry will be dedicated with a ceremony Monday morning.
The agency is recognizing Baylor Scott & White Health for its support of the pantry at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave G., where a brief ceremony will be at 10 a.m.
“The mission of the Salvation Army and Baylor Scott & White Health are remarkably similar,” Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Bell County, said in a news release. “Baylor Scott & White Health was founded as a Christian ministry of healing, and promotes the well-being of all individuals, families and communities, providing care to those without health coverage or the means to pay. That same thing could be said of the Salvation Army and the services we provide. Both organizations truly care about people and we are delighted to partner with and acknowledge their tangible support of our food pantry.”
The Salvation Army food pantry provides groceries to more than 400 individuals and families a month, the agency said.
“During the current COVID-19 crisis, we have seen heightened community need here in Bell County, a situation mirrored in cities throughout the state and nation,” Millin said. “More and more hard-working people are turning to the Salvation Army for help after experiencing reduced hours, being furloughed, or laid off from jobs. Throughout this challenging time, the Salvation Army has remained a place of help and hope to many.”
Baylor Scott & White Health is a notable partner of agency and is an important part of the Bell County community, Millin said.
“Because of their donation and passion to serve those in need, the pantry at the Salvation Army has been operating for almost three years and has provided thousands of meals to hungry families right here in Bell County,” she said.
For more information, call 254-774-9996. Donations can be made online at Sarmytx.org/bellcounty or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1884, Temple, TX 76503.