A Temple teen was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after police said he pulled a gun on a man who tried to stop the teen from physically assaulting a woman.
Zedekiah Tello-Moklebust, 19, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
At about 10:20 p.m. May 6, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a domestic call with weapons involved at the 500 block of Olaf Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
Information from a 911 call alerted officers that a male — later identified as Tello-Moklebust — was arguing with a woman. When she tried to run away, he allegedly forced her to return.
“The caller stated that the suspect had a pistol,” the affidavit said.
While investigating the scene, officers spoke with a neighbor who told them the woman came into his yard with Tello-Moklebust following her, the affidavit said.
“The suspect had followed her and started to grab her to pull her back to his residence,” the affidavit said. “The (neighbor) told the suspect to leave the woman alone, and the suspect replied by telling him to mind his own business.”
The woman left the area and ran down the street, and Tello-Moklebust chased her.
“The (neighbor) got on his motorcycle and drove to them,” the affidavit said. “The suspect pulled a black handgun out of his waistband and told (him) that he would ‘call his boys.’ The (neighbor) believed the suspect would shoot him.”
Officers then went to the residence where Tello-Moklebust was and, according to the affidavit, saw him raise his right hand.
“The officer then heard a ‘smack’ and a female screaming,” the affidavit said.
An officer entered the home and detained Tello-Moklebust.
After a search of the house with consent from the homeowner, officers located a 9mm handgun inside the residence, the affidavit said.
Tello-Moklebust posted a $75,000 bond on May 18.