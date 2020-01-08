Killeen police officers are investigating a shooting in central Killeen that left one person dead Wednesday morning, according to local media reports.
The Killeen Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to media reports. KPD did not immediately answer a call from the Herald about the shooting.
When officers arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, who was then immediately transported to a local hospital. Sometime after arriving at the hospital, the victim died from their injuries, according to media reports.
Police are holding identification of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be made available as it is released.